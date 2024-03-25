IPL 2024, GT vs MI: Captain Hardik Pandya made ‘big mistakes’, says Irfan Pathan

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has pointed out Mumbai Indians’ (MI) new captain Hardik Pandya’s “big mistakes” during their IPL 2024 match against Gujarat Titans (GT) in Ahmedabad on Sunday night (March 24).

MI’s opening game of the season resulted in a narrow six-run loss at the Narendra Modi Stadium when they seemed to have had control of the 169-run chase.

Irfan, who is part of the IPL commentary panel, questioned why Hardik did not come out to bat at No. 6 and sent Tim David. He felt Hardik did not want to face leg-spinner Rashid Khan. Hardik batted at No. 7 and was dismissed for 11 off 4 balls in the last over when his team needed 19 in the final over bowled by Umesh Yadav.

“Hardik Pandya made big mistakes in the match. In the powerplay, he bowled 2 overs himself, that was a big mistake. He brought Jasprit Bumrah into the attack a bit late,” Irfan said in a video posted on his Instagram account.

After winning the toss, Hardik opted to bowl and took the new ball instead of Jasprit Bumrah.

“And secondly, when they were chasing, they sent Tim David higher up the order. He sent Tim David when Rashid Khan had an over left.

“I felt Hardik Pandya maybe didn't want to face Rashid Khan after having not played cricket for a long time. This could be the case. I won't agree with the fact that there was an experienced Indian batter sitting in the dressing room and sent an overseas player under pressure against Rashid. They missed a trick there,” Irfan added.

This was Hardik’s first match as Mumbai's captain in IPL. Earlier, he had led Gujarat in the previous two seasons, leading the side to the title in their debut year 2022.

Ahead of this season’s IPL, Mumbai signed up Hardik and made him the new skipper, replacing Rohit Sharma, who has won a joint record of five IPL titles as captain.