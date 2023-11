IPL 2024: Full list of retained, released, traded players, purse for auction

A day after the retention deadline, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced that Hardik Pandya has been traded to Mumbai Indians (MI), returning to his old franchise. MI have traded Cameron Green to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Here is the full list of players retained, released, and traded by all 10 IPL teams ahead of the IPL 2024 auction. Also, find out the remaining purse for each franchise for the players’ auction. All teams will have an additional purse of Rs 5 crore each for this year's auction. Now, the total purse for each team is Rs 100 crore.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

Remaining purse: Rs 31.4 crore

Available slots: 6 (3 overseas)

CSK’s retained players (19): MS Dhoni, Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Ajay Mandal, Mukesh Choudhary.

CSK’s released players (8): Ambati Rayudu (retired), Kyle Jamieson, Sisanda Magala, Akash Singh, Ben Stokes, Dwaine Pretorius. Subhranshu Senapathi, Bhagath Varma.

Delhi Capitals (DC)

Remaining purse: Rs 28.95 crore

Available slots: 9 (4 overseas)

DC’s retained players (16): Rishabh Pant, David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Yash Dhull, Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav, Praveen Dubey, Vicky Ostwal, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Abishek Porel.