IPL 2024 auction, retentions: Remaining purse for all 10 teams, slots available

IPL player retentions have been done and dusted. Now, it is time to look forward to the IPL 2024 Players’ Auction on December 19. All 10 IPL teams will return to the auction table, this time in Dubai, to finalise their squads.

Here is all you need to know about the remaining purse for each team, slots available, money spent for retentions, ahead of IPL 2024 auction.

How many slots are available for teams to fill at IPL 2024 auction?

There are 77 slots to be filled at the auction.

How many overseas slots are available?

Out of the 77, 30 slots are of foreign players.

What is the purse available for IPL 2024 auction?

A total of Rs 262.95 crore is available with the teams to shop for players at this year’s mini-auction.

What was the amount spent by teams to retain players for IPL 2024?

A total of Rs 737.05 crore was spent by the 10 franchises to retain players.

How many players were retained?

A total of 173 players including 50 overseas, were retained on Sunday (November 26).

Who has the highest purse at the IPL 2024 auction?

Gujarat Titans (GT) – Rs 38.15 crore.

Who has the lowest purse?

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) – Rs 13.15 crore.

Who has to fill the most number of slots?

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) – 12 including 4 foreign players.

How many players are allowed in each IPL squad?

25, with a maximum of 8 overseas cricketers.

What is the total purse for each IPL team?

Rs 100 crore. Rs 5 crore extra for each team, added this year.

Here is the team-wise money spent for retentions, current squad size, slots to be filled, and remaining purse for IPL 2024 auction

Chennai Super Kings (CSK): Money spent: Rs 68.6 crore; Remaining purse: Rs 31.4 crore; Squad size after retentions: 19 (Overseas 5); Available slots: 6 (Overseas 3).

Delhi Capitals (DC): Money spent: Rs 71.05 crore; Remaining purse: Rs 28.95 crore; Squad size after retentions: 16 (Overseas 4); Available slots: 9 (Overseas 4).

Gujarat Titans (GT): Money spent: Rs 61.85 crore; Remaining purse: Rs 38.15 crore; Squad size after retentions: 17 (Overseas 6); Available slots: 8 (Overseas 2).

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): Money spent: Rs 67.3 crore; Remaining purse: Rs 32.7 crore; Squad size after retentions: 13 (Overseas 4); Available slots: 12 (Overseas 4).

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG): Money spent: Rs 86.85 crore; Remaining purse: Rs 13.15 crore; Squad size after retentions: 19 (Overseas 6); Available slots: 6 (Overseas 2).

Mumbai Indians (MI): Money spent: Rs 82.25 crore; Remaining purse: Rs 17.75 crore; Squad size after retentions: 17 (Overseas 4); Available slots: 8 (Overseas 4).

Punjab Kings (PBKS): Money spent: Rs 70.9 crore; Remaining purse: Rs 29.1 crore; Squad size after retentions: 17 (Overseas 6); Available slots: 8 (Overseas 2).

Rajasthan Royals (RR): Money spent: Rs 85.5 crore; Remaining purse: Rs 14.5 crore; Squad size after retentions: 17 (Overseas 5); Available slots: 8 (Overseas 3).

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB): Money spent: Rs 76.75 core; Remaining purse: Rs 23.25 crore; Squad size after retentions: 19 (Overseas 5); Available slots: 6 (Overseas 3).

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): Money spent: Rs 66 crore; Remaining purse: Rs 34 crore; Squad size after retentions: 19 (Overseas 5); Available slots: 6 (Overseas 3).