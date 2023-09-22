India vs Australia ODI series schedule, squads, match times, live TV, streaming
Here is all you need to know about the India vs Australia ODI series starting today (September 22) in Mohali.
Ahead of next month’s ICC World Cup 2023, India and Australia will face off in a three-match ODI series starting today (September 22) in Mohali. The teams will look to finetune their preparations for the World Cup.
India have rested key players including captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya from the first two ODIs against Australia. However, they all will be back for the final game. R Ashwin has returned to the ODI setup.
Here is all you need to know about the India vs Australia ODI series.
India vs Australia ODI series full schedule with match times in IST
- September 22 (Friday): First ODI, Mohali (D/N), 1:30 PM
- September 24 (Sunday): Second ODI, Indore (D/N), 1:30 PM
- September 27 (Wednesday): Third ODI, Rajkot (D/N), 1:30 PM
Live TV, live streaming of India vs Australia ODI series
- Live TV: Sports 18 channels, Sports18 1 SD and Sports18 1 HD
- Live streaming: JioCinema
Match venues for India vs Australia ODI series
Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali; Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore; Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA) Stadium, Rajkot.
ICC ODI Rankings
- India - No. 2 (115 rating points)
- Australia - No. 3 (113)
The squads
- India squad for first two ODIs: KL Rahul (captain), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.
- India squad for the third ODI: Rohit Sharma (captain), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj.
- Australia ODI squad: Pat Cummins (captain), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa.