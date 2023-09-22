India vs Australia ODI series schedule, squads, match times, live TV, streaming

Ahead of next month’s ICC World Cup 2023, India and Australia will face off in a three-match ODI series starting today (September 22) in Mohali. The teams will look to finetune their preparations for the World Cup.

India have rested key players including captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya from the first two ODIs against Australia. However, they all will be back for the final game. R Ashwin has returned to the ODI setup.

Here is all you need to know about the India vs Australia ODI series.

India vs Australia ODI series full schedule with match times in IST

September 22 (Friday): First ODI, Mohali (D/N), 1:30 PM

September 24 (Sunday): Second ODI, Indore (D/N), 1:30 PM

September 27 (Wednesday): Third ODI, Rajkot (D/N), 1:30 PM

Live TV, live streaming of India vs Australia ODI series

Live TV: Sports 18 channels, Sports18 1 SD and Sports18 1 HD

Sports 18 channels, Sports18 1 SD and Sports18 1 HD Live streaming: JioCinema

Match venues for India vs Australia ODI series

Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali; Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore; Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA) Stadium, Rajkot.

ICC ODI Rankings

India - No. 2 (115 rating points)

- No. 2 (115 rating points) Australia - No. 3 (113)

The squads