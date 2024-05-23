India-Pakistan T20 WC match ticket costs Rs 16.6 lakh, says Lalit Modi; what is the truth?

The T20 World Cup 2024 is set to be played in the US and Caribbean islands from June 2 to 29, and the ticket sales have begun with India versus Pakistan game as usual in massive demand.

India and Pakistan will face off in New York on June 9 and according to former Indian Premier League (IPL) commissioner Lalit Modi, the International Cricket Council (ICC) is selling “Diamond Club” (hospitality stand) tickets at a whopping $20,000 (Rs 16.6 lakh) per seat.

Modi lashes out at ICC

Modi took to his X (formerly Twitter) handle to hit out at the ICC and questioned why the world’s cricket governing body was after profits instead of promoting the game in Americas.

He also went on to say that a ticket for India versus Pakistan T20 World Cup game costing $2,750 is “just not cricket”.

“Shocked to learn that @ICC is selling tickets for Diamond Club at $20000 per seat for the #indvspak WC game. The WC in the US is for game expansion & fan engagement, not a means to make profits on gate collections. $2750 for a ticket It’s just #notcricket #intlcouncilofcrooks,” Modi posted on X on Thursday (May 23).

“The World Cup in the US is about the game’s expansion and fan engagement. Not Elitist Pricing,” he added.

However, when The Federal checked the ‘Diamond Club’ ticket price on the official website of the ICC for the India versus Pakistan game, it was $10,000 (Rs 8.3 lakh) per seat plus $863 sales tax. And, tickets are still available.

Modi, in the same post, claimed that he “spent $100 million to get $ 5 million” in gate money in IPL 2009 in South Africa.

“I spent $100 million to get $5 million in gate money over 64 games in IPL 2009 in South Africa. We sold tickets between $2-15 to build the game. We achieved history and case studies were written,” Modi claimed.

The T20 World Cup 2024 will be contested by 20 teams. India will begin their campaign in Group A against Ireland on June 5.

What is ‘Diamond Club’?

According to the ICC, “The brand-new 34,000-seat Nassau County International Stadium was built specifically for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 and is the first of its kind in the world; and The Diamond Club is the jewel of Nassau County International Cricket Stadium.”

“With seats located directly outside the doors of the Diamond Club and positioned directly behind the wicket on the 200-Level, Diamond Club ticket holders will have the most premium seats to watch the best cricket players in the world in action.

“The Diamond Club will feature best-in-class food and beverage and experiences within a fully enclosed, air-conditioned dedicated club. Guests will mingle with cricketing legends, enjoy pre-match field access, plus many more exciting experiences only available to the Diamond Club,” ICC said.

Here is the price of one 'Diamond Club' ticket for India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup game. This is as per ICC's website on Thursday (May 23).