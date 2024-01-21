ICC Awards 2023 winners to be announced from January 22

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Sunday (January 21) said it will announce the winners of the ICC Awards 2023 from Monday, after a voting period that saw media representatives and fans from around the world select their outstanding cricketers in men’s and women’s international cricket from the last calendar year.



Five Teams of the Year will be revealed over Monday and Tuesday before 13 individual award winners are announced on Wednesday and Thursday, culminating in the two most coveted prizes – the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy for the ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year and the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for the ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year.

The first pair of announcements will be made on Monday 23 January, with the Men’s and Women’s T20I Teams of the Year, while the Men’s and Women’s ODI Teams as well as the Men’s Test Team of the Year will follow on Tuesday 24 January.

All five teams are being selected by an independent panel of media representatives that form the ICC Voting Academy.

The individual awards, based on performances between 1 January and 31 December 2023, will follow the Team of the Year announcements, with winners having been determined by votes cast by the ICC Voting Academy and hundreds of thousands of global cricket fans who registered their choices on the ICC website (icc-cricket.com).

The Associate, T20I and Emerging Cricketers of the Year will be announced on Wednesday 25 January. The Umpire of the Year, the Men’s and Women’s ODI Cricketers of the Year, the Men’s Test Cricketer of the Year, the Heyhoe Flint Trophy winner, the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy winner and the Spirit of Cricket award will be announced in that order on Thursday 26 January.

The ICC Awards were instituted in 2004 to recognise the very best performers in international cricket during the calendar year. The ICC has also been running monthly awards since January 2021, its selection process running like the annual awards, with members of the media and fans voting for shortlisted players.

ICC Awards 2023 announcement schedule:

Monday, 22 January

Women’s T20I Team of the Year

Men’s T20I Team of the Year

Tuesday, 23 January

Men’s ODI Team of the Year

Women’s ODI Team of the Year

Men’s Test Team of the Year

Wednesday, 24 January

ICC Men’s Associate Cricketer of the Year

ICC Women’s Associate Cricketer of the Year

ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year

ICC Women’s T20I Cricketer of the Year

ICC Emerging Men’s Cricketer of the Year

ICC Emerging Women’s Cricketer of the Year

Thursday, 25 January

ICC Umpire of the Year

ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Year

ICC Women’s ODI Cricketer of the Year

ICC Men’s Test Cricketer of the Year

Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy for ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year

Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year

ICC Spirit of Cricket Award