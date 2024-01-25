ICC Awards 2023: Full list of winners; Pat Cummins, Virat Kohli bag top honours

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday (January 25) concluded its announcements of ICC Awards 2023 winners by revealing that Australia captain Pat Cummins has won the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year and England all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt has won her second successive Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy for ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year.



Both players were recognised as the outstanding cricketers across all formats of international cricket in 2023, scooping the top awards following four days of announcements on ICC official channels, where Teams of the Year and individual award winners in 13 categories had been unveiled since Monday.

Winners in the ICC Awards were determined from votes cast by an independent panel of prominent media representatives - the ICC Voting Academy - and hundreds of thousands of global cricket fans, who had been voting for their top performers in 2023 since early January.

Among the other international stars to celebrate individual accolades in the ICC Awards 2023 through Thursday’s announcements were Australia batter Usman Khawaja (ICC Men’s Test Cricketer of the Year), India batter Virat Kohli (ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Year), Sri Lanka captain and all-rounder Chamari Athapaththu (ICC Women’s ODI Cricketer of the Year), Richard Illingworth (ICC Umpire of the Year) and players from Zimbabwe, who won the ICC Spirit of Cricket Award.

Full list of ICC Awards 2023 winners

ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year (Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy): Pat Cummins

ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year (Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy): Nat Sciver-Brunt

ICC Men’s Test Cricketer of the Year: Usman Khawaja

ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Year: Virat Kohli

ICC Women’s ODI Cricketer of the Year: Chamari Athapaththu

ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year: Suryakumar Yadav

ICC Women's T20I Cricketer of the Year: Hayley Matthews

ICC Men's Emerging Cricketer of the Year: Rachin Ravindra

ICC Women's Emerging Cricketer of the Year: Phoebe Litchfield

ICC Umpire of the Year: Richard Illingworth

ICC Spirit of Cricket Award: Players from Zimbabwe

ICC Men's Associate Cricketer of the Year: Bas de Leede

ICC Women's Associate Cricketer of the Year: Queentor Abel

ICC Men's Test Team of the Year

Usman Khawaja, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kane Williamson, Joe Root, Travis Head, Ravindra Jadeja, Alex Carey (wicketkeeper), Pat Cummins (captain), R Ashwin, Mitchell Starc, Stuart Broad.

ICC Men's ODI Team of the Year

Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Travis Head, Virat Kohli, Daryl Mitchell, Heinrich Klaasen (wicketkeeper), Marco Jansen, Adam Zampa, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami.

ICC Women's ODI Team of the Year

Phoebe Litchfield, Chamari Athapaththu (captain), Ellyse Perry, Amelia Kerr, Beth Mooney (wicketkeeper), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Ash Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Nadine de Klerk, Lea Tahuhu, Nahida Akter.

ICC Men's T20I Team of the Year

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Phil Salt, Nicholas Pooran (wicketkeeper), Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Mark Chapman, Sikandar Raza, Alpesh Ramjani, Mark Adair, Ravi Bishnoi, Richard Ngarava.

ICC Women's T20I Team of the Year

Chamari Athapaththu (captain), Beth Mooney (wicketkeeper), Laura Wolvaardt, Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Ellyse Perry, Ash Gardner, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Megan Schutt.