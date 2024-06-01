Dinesh Karthik announces retirement from cricket on his 39th birthday

Former India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik on Saturday (June 1) announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. He was recently seen in IPL 2024, playing for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Taking to his X (formerly Twitter) account, Karthik said he has decided to move on from playing representative cricket. He decided to quit the game on his 39th birthday.

Ready for 'new challenges'

"Having given it plenty of thought for some time now, I have decided to move on from playing representative cricket," Karthik said in a statement along with a video from his playing days, on social media. "I officially announce my retirement and put my playing days behind me as I square up for the new challenges that lie ahead."

The cricketer from Tamil Nadu thanked his coaches, captains, selectors, teammates, and members of the support staff.

"I'd like to thank all my coaches, captains, selectors, teammates and members of the support staff who have made this long journey pleasant and enjoyable. Among the millions that play the sport in our country, I consider myself among the lucky few to have had the chance to represent the nation, and luckier still to have earned the goodwill of so many fans and friends.

"My parents have been pillars of strength and support over all these years, and I wouldn’t be what I am without their blessings. I also owe plenty to Dipika (Pallikal), herself a professional sportsperson who often put her career on hold to walk my journey with me.

"Of course, to all the fans and followers of our great game, a massive thank you! Cricket and cricketers wouldn’t be the same without your support and good wishes."

India debut in 2004

Karthik, who made his India debut in an ODI in 2004, played 26 Tests, 94 ODIs, and 60 T20Is. He was part of the World T20-winning team in 2007 and also won the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013, both under MS Dhoni's captaincy.

Having represented the country in 180 games across three formats in which he scored 3463 runs with a lone Test hundred and 17 half-centuries, Karthik also had 172 dismissals to his credit, most of them behind the stumps with a few in the outfield.

He first walked into the public imagination with his airborne stumping of Michael Vaughan in England under Sourav Ganguly in 2004 and last played for India in the 2022 T20 World Cup under Rohit Sharma.

In between, he had played under Rahul Dravid, Anil Kumble, Dhoni and Virat Kohli.

In IPL, Karthik represented various teams including Delhi Daredevils (DD), Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), Mumbai Indians (MI), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Gujarat Lions (GL) and RCB.