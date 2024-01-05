Dhoni sues childhood friend and ex-manager for alleged cheating of Rs 15 crore

Former India captain MS Dhoni has sued his childhood friend and his company for allegedly cheating him of over Rs 15 crore.



According to reports, Dhoni has taken Mihir Diwakar and his company Aarka Sports to Ranchi court for failing to honour the terms and conditions of a 2017 agreement.

The agreement was between Aarka Sports and Dhoni to set up MS Dhoni cricket academies in India and across the world.

Dhoni has now filed a criminal case against former Bihar and Jharkhand cricketer Diwakar, and Soumya Vishwash of Aarka Sports and Management Limited.

Diwakar was Dhoni’s manager, and is the founder director of Aarka Sports. Dhoni has alleged that Diwakar and Aarka Sports were obligated to pay a franchise fee and share profits as per the agreement’s terms. However they did not.

Dhoni has claimed to have suffered a loss of more than Rs 15 crore due to the breach of terms and conditions in the agreement.

After Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Dhoni took legal action against Diwakar, he reportedly threatened Dhoni’s friend Simant Lohani (Chittu). He has no filed a police complaint.

Aarka Sports has set up MS Dhoni Academy in various cities in India. According to the company’s website, the company was established in 2014, and Dhoni is ‘mentor’.

“Aarka is a leading sports management company which specializes in athlete and player management. Besides, we also provide top class consultancy. We have carved a niche in a short span of time and spread our activities to places like Lucknow, Varanasi, Bokaro, Gurugram, Bareilly etc.

“We are running several cricket academies all over India along with some foreign land and honing up the cricketing talent of the young generation, under the expert supervision of MS Dhoni. Students get the best of world-class facilities at our academies which enable them to harness their potential,” the company said on its website.

About MS Dhoni Cricket Academy (MSDCA), Aarka Sports said, “MSDCA is an institute which comes of a simple thought of ‘giving back’ and is completely set to transform the standard of coaching and development of cricket in India. For surviving in today’s tough competition in cricket & coming out of the ordinary, MS Dhoni soon realizes the importance of high class coaching facility and coaches to produce talent that will match no other.”