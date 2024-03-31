CSK set record, become first IPL team with 15 million followers on Instagram

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) set another record on Sunday (March 31), this time on social media as they became the first Indian Premier League (IPL) team to have 15 million followers on Instagram.

Ahead of CSK's match against Delhi Capitals (DC) in Visakhapatnam on Sunday evening, the official X (Twitter) handle handle of the Chennai franchise announced about the achievement.

"That's 15 million whistles on Insta! And the Yellove keeps growing forever!" CSK wrote on X.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have the second-most followers on Instagram among IPL teams. RCB have over 13.5 million followers on Instagram followed by Mumbai Indians (MI) with more than 13.2 million followers.

Since IPL began in 2008, CSK have been one of the most popular teams with fans. Many attributed it to M S Dhoni being the captain of the franchise. CSK have so far won a joint record of five IPL titles.

Ahead of IPL 2024, Dhoni stepped down from the CSK captaincy and handed over the reins to Ruturaj Gaikwad.