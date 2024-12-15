Brisbane Test: Head, Smith tons help Australia dominate on Day 2

Left-handed batter Travis Head continued to torment India by smashing a second successive century while Steve Smith clawed his way back to form with his 33rd century as Australia reached an imposing 405 for 7 at the end of the second day of the third Test in Brisbane on Sunday (December 15).

Head, who cracked 140 in the previous Test for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, hit a brilliant 152 off just 160 balls and added 241 runs for the fourth wicket with Smith (101 off 190 balls), who scored one of his more laboured hundreds in the traditional format.

Also read: Rain plays spoilsport on Day 1 of Brisbane Test

For India, Jasprit Bumrah (5/72) stood out from the pack with his 12th five-wicket haul while Akash Deep (0/78) despite bowling well was distinctly unlucky.

Mohammed Siraj (1/97) developed some discomfort in one of his legs and didn't look fully fit. Ravindra Jadeja (0/76) was an absolute disappointment with no help on offer from the track.

Also read: Head hits ton in Adelaide

Stumps on Day 2 in Brisbane!



Australia reach 405/7 in the 1st innings.



Jasprit Bumrah the pick of the bowlers for #TeamIndia so far with bowling figures of 5/72 👏👏



Scorecard - https://t.co/dcdiT9NAoa#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/500JiP8nsQ — BCCI (@BCCI) December 15, 2024





(With agency inputs)