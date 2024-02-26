4th Test: Rohit, Gill help India seal series against England; 17th in a row at home

Captain Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill hit crucial half-centuries as India defeated England by five wickets in the fourth Test to seal their 17th straight series win at home, in Ranchi on Monday (February 26).

Resuming day four at 40 for no loss, India survived some anxious moments before chasing down the 192-run target in the afternoon session.

India have now taken an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series with the final game to be played in Dharamsala from March 7.

The unbeaten 72-run stand between Gill (52 not out off 124 balls) and Dhruv Jurel (39 not out off 77) helped India get over the line following a middle-order collapse.

In the morning session, Rohit (55 off 81) scored a crucial fifty and shared an 84-run stand with his opening partner Yashasvi Jaiswal (37).