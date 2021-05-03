Struggling to find a COVID vaccination slot? These apps will make your job easy

CoWIN portal is the only ways to book an appointment, but the process is slow and cumbersome. Developers of these portals help people in the 18 to 45 age group search for a nearby slot in the shortest time period possible

Getting a COVID vaccine appointment is the biggest challenge for people in the 18 to 45 age category because the process is cumbersome and slow. The CoWIN portal is the only ways to book an appointment, but it is not easy to get a slot, considering the large number of people logging in simultaneously. Thankfully there are apps available to help people find out the next appointment available nearby. These apps use e-mail and chat apps like Telegram to send alerts. The CoWIN app is still required to make the booking. These apps help you save time otherwise spent on hunting for slots.

Here is a list of the apps that can help you get an appointment fast.

COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker for India

The open-source vaccine tracker monitors the vaccine appointment availability near you and sends you email alerts as soon as slots become available.

Follow the steps:

1. Click here to head to the Google Sheet and ‘Make A Copy’ of it in your Google Drive Select Vaccine Tracker in the menu, and click on Enable.

2. Finish the Sign-In process, and select Go to Vaccine Alerts.

3. Enter your pincode, your age eligibility, and select ‘Create Email Alert’ button. The Google Sheet will run this monitor every day and send an email at 8am every day indicating the availability of vaccine appointments in your specified areas.

Under45.in

The website (under45.in) helps people aged 18-44 to search for open vaccination slots nearby. It simply shows appointments and makes the search easy.

Getjab.in

The website sends email alerts on open vaccination slots nearby. All you have to do is enter your name, district, and email ID, and you’ll get a mail. Click here

FindSlot.in

It uses the CoWIN open API to allow people to search by their city, or by their PIN code, or to enter their state and district to find the nearest booking for a COVID-19 vaccine.

However, you first need to register on the CoWin app to find the above portals of any use. For registration log in to https://selfregistration.cowin.gov.in.