Rise in child COVID cases this week in Karnataka as schools reopen

There has been a slight jump in the proportion of child COVID cases this past week after the reopening of schools and colleges, according to data.

Among the pre-teens (0-9), some 91 cases have been recorded in the past seven days from October 25 to 31, as opposed to 69 the week before. Additionally, 318 new cases were registered among teenagers in the age group of 10 years to 18 years this week, compared to 293 the week before, said media reports.

These new cases in children have come in the backdrop of a decrease in the number of COVID-19 cases in the state. In the last week, there were 2,347 cases, out of which, 292 were added on Sunday (October 31). There has been a 7.6 per cent drop as compared to last week’s figures as the state notched up 2,527 cases between October 18 and October 24, said a Deccan Herald report.

Karnataka’s active caseload is currently at 8,644, with Bengaluru urban recording 137 new cases on Sunday. The next highest numbers were seen in Mysuru district (33), 26 in Hassan district and 24 in Dakshina Kannada.

In terms of testing, Karnataka conducted 7.04 lakh tests, lower than the 7.37 lakh tests conducted the week before but higher than the 6.22 lakh tests done between October 11 to 17.

Meanwhile, the state also witnessed 11 new deaths on Sunday, seven of which originated from Bengaluru Urban. One of the 11 fatalities was a 33-year-old man from Mysuru, who had died without any known comorbidities on Sunday at a private hospital in Mysuru. He died within two days of the diagnosis of the disease.

On the subject of vaccinations, the state conducted 19.9 lakh vaccinations in the past week, which is an 18.8 per cent drop compared to the 24.6 lakh doses administered two weeks before. 85.33 per cent of the state’s population has had the first dose, while its second dose coverage is 45.90 per cent.