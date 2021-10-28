32 class 9-12 students test Covid positive in Karnataka’s Kodagu

​As many as 32 students out of 270 total students in a residential school in Karnataka’s Kodagu district have tested positive for Covid-19.

Ten girls and 22 boys studying in classes 9 to 12 at Jawahar Navodaya Vidayalaya in Madikeri of Kodagu district were the ones who tested positive for the virus. One staff member too has tested positive.

All are being treated at the District Hospital.​ ​Ten students are showing symptoms while the others are asymptomatic.​ ​All the 270 students of the school have taken the test for Covid-19.

The school principal Pankajashan told NDTV that none of the students are critical.​ ​”Their condition is improving; there is nothing to worry about. The entire campus has been sanitised and other precautionary measures are being taken. The interaction between students and teachers is going on, though it has affected the smooth functioning of the school,” he said.

District authorities and health officials have visited the school and taken appropriate measures to contain the disease.