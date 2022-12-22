Random Covid testing for inbound international passengers from Dec 24

If travellers’ samples are tested positive, their samples should be further sent for genomic testing at INSACOG laboratory network

The Centre on Thursday said a certain number of passengers arriving in international flights will be subject to random coronavirus test from December 24.

The Union Health Ministry has written to the Civil Aviation Ministry in this regard amid an increase in coronavirus cases in many countries.

“A subsection of 2 per cent of the total passengers in the flight shall undergo random post-arrival testing at the airport on arrival,” an official communication said. Such travellers in each flight shall be determined by the airlines concerned and preferably from different countries, it added.

Also read: Mask up, avoid foreign travel: IMA issues directive after COVID spike

Advertisement

On Thursday night, the Health Ministry published a document titled Guidelines for International Arrivals, which said:

a) A subsection (2% of the total passengers* in the flight) shall undergo random post arrival testing at the airport on arrival.

b) Such travellers in each flight shall be identified by the concerned airlines (preferably from different countries). They will submit the samples and shall be allowed to leave the airport thereafter.

c) If such travellers’ samples are tested positive, their samples should be further sent for genomic testing at INSACOG laboratory network.

d) They shall be treated/isolated as per laid down standard protocol.

Children under 12 years of age are exempted from post-arrival random testing, said the document. However, if found symptomatic for COVID on arrival or during the period of self-monitoring period, they shall undergo testing and treated as per laid down protocol, it added.