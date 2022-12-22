Mask up, avoid foreign travel: IMA issues directive after COVID spike

No need to panic but prevention is better than cure, says India’s top doctors’ body, advises people to wash hands, wear masks, avoid public gatherings and international travel, and get COVID vaccination

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has appealed to the people to start following basic COVID norms at once. These include wearing face masks in all public places, washing hands regularly with soap and water or sanitizers, and maintaining social distancing. In its advisory, India’s top doctors’ body has listed these necessary steps and other measures, such as avoiding foreign travel, to overcome “the impending COVID outbreak.”

Also on Thursday, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said in the parliament that the government is keeping an eye on rising COVID cases in the country and listed the measures to contain its spread. He said all states have been asked to do genome sequencing. Random sampling of international flyers also started from Thursday.

Consult doctors, get vaccine

The IMA has advised people to avoid public gatherings such as marriages and meetings and international travel. It has urged people to consult doctors if they notice any symptoms such as fever, sore throat, cough, loose motions, etc., and get COVID vaccination, including the precautionary dose, at the earliest.

“In view of the sudden surge of COVID cases in different countries, the Indian Medical Association alerts and appeals to the public to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour with immediate effect. As per the available reports, nearly 5.37 lakh new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours from major countries like the USA, Japan, South Korea, France, and Brazil. India has reported 145 new cases in last 24 hours, out of which four cases are the new China variant — BF.7,” it stated in the advisory.

“No need to panic”

The IMA also appealed to the government to boost the preparedness “for any such situation as seen in 2021” by instructing the ministries and departments concerned to arrange emergency medicines, oxygen supply, and ambulance services. “As of now, the situation is not alarming and, therefore, there is no need to panic. Prevention is better than cure,” it added.

Sources said the Centre might also issue an advisory to all states after Thursday’s high-level COVID review meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. States may be asked not to allow overcrowding while celebrating Christmas and New Year, stress on face masks and social distancing, and increase screening for the virus.

A week to boost preparedness

Those coming from China after staying there for seven days or more may be asked to go for compulsory testing. One percent random testing of passengers may also be advised. Over the next seven days, preparations will be made to bring back the infrastructure required for quarantine and testing, said sources.

Even as opposition parties demanded that all international flights from China be stopped immediately, the Centre has issued no order to do so, government sources told news agency ANI. A wave of fresh Covid cases has been reported in China.

“We don’t have any direct flights from China to India or from India to China, but as of now, no such order has been issued to stop connecting flights to India arriving via China. The Ministry of Civil Aviation is an executing ministry. The final decision will come from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare,” government sources told ANI.

(With agency inputs)