Rajasthan government declares ‘black fungus’ an epidemic

The Rajasthan government on Wednesday declared mucormycosis, or black fungus, an epidemic amid a rise in cases of the disease in the state.

The Rajasthan government on Wednesday declared mucormycosis, or black fungus, an epidemic amid a rise in cases of the disease in the state.

On Monday, the state had issued orders to purchase 2,500 vials of Amphotericin-B, a drug used in the treatment of black fungus, Health Minister Raghu Sharma said.

Also read: As cases of mucormycosis rise, cost of anti-fungal injection skyrockets 10-fold

Advertisement

Rajasthan currently has around 100 black fungus cases. A separate ward has been created at Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital in Jaipur for their treatment.

Mucormycosis has been notified as an epidemic and a notifiable disease under the Rajasthan Epidemic Act 2020, according to a notification issued by state’s Principal Health Secretary, Akhil Arora.

Arora said the step was taken to ensure integrated and coordinated treatment of black fungus and the coronavirus.

Several other states, including Maharashtra, Delhi and Gujarat have seen an alarming rise in the number of black fungus cases.