Pichai, ‘heartbroken’ Nadella pledge to help India in COVID fight

Google CEO promises ₹135 crore; Nadella says Microsoft will continue to use its voice, resources, and technology to aid relief efforts

Top Indians in the global information technology sector have offered their assistance to India in the country’s monumental fight against COVID-19. Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Microsoft boss Satya Nadella on April 26 pledged their support as India grapples with massive shortages of hospital beds, oxygen, drugs and ventilators.

“Devastated to see the worsening COVID crisis in India. Google & Googlers are providing ₹135 crore in funding to Give India and Unesco for medical supplies, orgs supporting high-risk communities, and grants to help spread critical information,” said Pichai in a tweet.

In addition, Pichai will be donating ₹5 crore over and above Google’s contribution to relief efforts, a company spokesperson said.

“This funding also includes increased Ad Grant support for public health information campaigns. Since last year, we’ve helped MyGov and the World Health Organization reach audiences with messages focused on how to stay safe and facts about vaccines,” Sanjay Gupta, Country Head & VP, India, said in a blog post.

“We’re increasing our support today with an additional ₹112 crore ($15 million) in Ad Grants to local health authorities and nonprofits for more language coverage options.”

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said he was “heartbroken” by the situation in India and promised that his company would support COVID relief efforts. “I am heartbroken by the current situation in India. I’m grateful the US government is mobilizing to help. Microsoft will continue to use its voice, resources, and technology to aid relief efforts, and support the purchase of critical oxygen concentration devices,” Nadella tweeted.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have assured India that they would support relief efforts by urgently sending necessary medical life-saving supplies and equipment. “Just as India sent assistance to the United States as our hospitals were strained early in the pandemic, we are determined to help India in its time of need,” Biden said in a tweet.

Tata Group and Reliance Industries Limited have already pledged to support the government’s effort to increase the production and supply of medical oxygen or liquid oxygen. The Tata Group tweeted it is “committed to doing as much as possible” to help the country’s fight against the pandemic.

It said that it would be importing 24 cryogenic containers to transport liquid oxygen to help overcome its shortage. Cryogenic liquid containers are double-walled vessels with multilayer insulation and are designed for the storage of liquefied gases at very low temperatures.