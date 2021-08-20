J&J applies for vaccine trials for children in 12-17 age group

J&J had got Emergency Use Authorization by government earlier in August

Johnson & Johnson (J&J) has applied for permission to conduct COVID-19 vaccine trials on adolescents in the age group of 12-17 years on Friday.

The US-based pharmaceutical company said in a statement that it is committed to facilitating global equitable access to its COVID-19 vaccine and to recognize the unmet needs of children.

“To ultimately achieve herd immunity, it is imperative that COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials continue to move forward in this population, and we remain deeply committed to the critical work needed to make our COVID-19 vaccine equitably accessible for all age groups,” the statement by J&J India spokesperson read.

The statement added that the company remains ‘deeply committed to the critical work’ needed to make J&J’s COVID-19 vaccine equitably accessible for all age groups.

Earlier in August, the government had given approval for Emergency Use Authorization to J&J’s single-dose COVID-19 vaccine in India, which will be manufactured by Hyderabad-based Biological E. Limited. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had said while announcing the approval that the approval would further boost the country’s collective fight against the novel coronavirus infection.

“The US-based pharmaceutical company had applied for Emergency Use Authorization for its jab on Friday and was granted the approval the same day by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI),” a senior health ministry official had said.

The five vaccines granted Emergency Use Authorization in India are Serum Institute’s Covishield, Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin, Russias Sputnik V, Moderna and J&J.

Mandaviya had said on Thursday that COVID-19 vaccines will be available for kids very soon, and said that the vaccine trials of Bharat Biotech and Zydus Cadila for kids is already underway.

(With inputs from Agencies)