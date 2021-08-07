Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen is 5th COVID vaccine to get approval in India

The vaccine has been found to be 66 per cent effective in preventing cases of moderate to severe illness and 85 per cent effective against severe cases

Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose COVID-19 vaccine, Janssen, has been approved for emergency use in India.

India now has five COVID prevention vaccines. The other four are Serum Institute’s Covishield, Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin, Russia’s Sputnik V and US’ Moderna.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been found to be 66 per cent effective in preventing cases of moderate to severe illness and 85 per cent effective against severe cases.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced the US pharma giant’s arrival with a tweet on Saturday (August 7): “India expands its vaccine basket! Johnson and Johnson’s single-dose COVID-19 vaccine is given approval for Emergency Use in India. Now India has 5 EUA vaccines. This will further boost our nation’s collective fight against.”

The company announced that the Government of India issued Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 single-dose vaccine in India on August 7 for prevention of COVID in individuals 18 years of age and older.

Importantly, Janssen got approval in India just a day after it applied for Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA).

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is the only one which works with single dose. Countries the world over are seeking the jab to reach out to those people who are difficult to reach or who may not get the second dose otherwise.

India’s Biological E Limited is Johnson & Johnson’s supply partner for Janssen vaccine. “Biological E will be an important part of our global supply chain network, helping to supply our Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine through the extensive collaborations and partnerships we have with governments, health authorities and organisations such as Gavi and the COVAX Facility,” a Johnson and Johnson representative in India said.

India on Saturday reached the target of 50 crore vaccinations since the nationwide drive started on January 16.