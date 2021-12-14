India records 5,784 COVID-19 cases, lowest in 571 days

The active COVID-19 cases in the country declined to 88,993, the lowest in 563 days

India logged 5,784 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, the lowest in 571 days, while the active cases declined to 88,993, the lowest in 563 days.

With the fresh cases, India’s total tally of COVID-19 cases climbed to 3,47,03,644, according to Union Health Ministry’s data updated at 8 am on Tuesday.

The death toll due to COVID-19 has shot up to 4,75,888 with 252 more fatalities, according to the ministry’s data.

The number of fresh cases of the coronavirus infection has been recorded below 15,000 for the last 47 days now.

Advertisement

“The number of active coronavirus cases in the country has declined to 88,993, accounting for 0.26 percent of the total caseload and the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.37 percent, the highest since March 2020,” the ministry said.

Also read: Existing vaccines cannot be used as booster shots: COVID expert body

A decline of 2,463 cases was recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.58 per cent. It has been less than two percent for the last 71 days.

The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 0.68 percent. It has been below one percent for the last 30 days.

The number of patients who have recovered from the infection has gone up to 3,41,38,763, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.37 percent.

The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far has exceeded 133.88 crore.

India’s COVID-19 tally surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

The 252 new fatalities include 203 from Kerala and 12 from Tamil Nadu.

“Of the 203 deaths in Kerala, 38 were recorded over the last few days and 165 were designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court,” a Kerala state government release said on Monday.

Also read: COVID has triggered worst economic crisis since 1930s, says WHO

A total of 4,75,888 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,41,264 from Maharashtra, 43,170 from Kerala, 38,268 from Karnataka, 36,624 from Tamil Nadu, 25,100 from Delhi, 22,914 from Uttar Pradesh, and 19,610 from West Bengal.

The ministry stressed that more than 70 percent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

(With inputs from Agencies)