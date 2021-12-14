Existing vaccines cannot be used as booster shots: COVID expert body

NTAGI, the body that advises the government on COVID-19 vaccination, has said that the third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine should have an entirely different platform which does not clash with the profiles of Covaxin, Covishield or Sputnik V

Even though several countries are bracing to immunize their populations with a booster shot amid the Omicron scare, India is yet to take a decision on the same as the NTAGI is still examining the need for boosters, a prominent daily has reported. Global health experts have been recommending countries to use mRNA vaccines as booster shots.

According to the report, the body has reached a consensus that an individual who has been administered an inactivated-whole virus (Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin) or an adenoviral vector vaccine (Serum Institute’s Covishield and Russian vaccine Sputnik V), should be given a vaccine based on an entirely different platform the third time.

In other words, the technical body is not in favour of administering a third dose of either Covaxin, Covishield or Sputnik V as booster shots. Also, an individual who has been vaccinated with two doses of a particular vaccine cannot be given a third shot of another vaccine. For instance, a beneficiary who has taken two Covishield jabs cannot be given a Sputnik V or Covaxin shot the third time.

In vector vaccines like Covishield and Sputnik V, the genetic material from the COVID-19 virus is inserted into a modified version of another virus. The alteration of the virus prevents the genetic material of COVID-19 from replicating as the spike proteins it produces are destroyed by the body’s antibodies and white blood cells. The same mechanism is followed by Johnson and Johnson’s COVID vaccine.

Covaxin, on the other hand, uses an inactivated virus that can infect an individual but also ask the immune system to create antibodies against an infection.

Even though the NTAGI is still mulling over the requirement of a booster shot at this moment and is yet to recommend the government on the same, when a booster shot is announced, there are quite a few candidates that beneficiaries can choose from:

