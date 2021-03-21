India records 43,846 new COVID-19 cases, highest 24-hr spike in 4 months

Eight states including Maharashtra and Delhi have shown an alarming rise in cases, prompting the Centre to direct ramping up of testing, contact tracing and treatment

The country registered the highest single-day spike of COVID-19 cases in almost four months on Sunday (March 21) by adding 43,846 new infections in the past 24 hours. India’s total COVID tally now stands at 1,15,99,130 cases.

With fears of a second wave of the pandemic knocking at the door, several states where cases are rising have imposed restrictions like night curfews. States like Maharashtra, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu have shut down schools while imposing lockdowns in vulnerable districts.

Registering an increase for the 11th day in a row, the total active caseload has increased to 3,09,087, which now comprises 2.66 per cent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has further dropped to 95.96 per cent, said latest health ministry data.

The daily rise in infections was the highest recorded in 115 days. The death toll increased to 1,59,755 with 197 daily new fatalities, the highest in 97 days. As many as 44,489 new infections were recorded in a span of 24 hours on November 26.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,11,30,288, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.38 per cent, the data stated.

As many as eight states including Maharashtra, Delhi and Punjab have shown an alarming rise in cases, the health ministry said on Saturday. Maharashtra, which logged in 27,126 cases on Saturday, alone accounts for 62 per cent of the daily cases of the country.

Delhi recorded its first single-day spike of 2021 on Saturday by logging in 813 COVID-19 cases. As a precautionary measure, Tamil Nadu ordered closure of schools for Classes 9,10 and 11 from March 12 even though classes for students of 12th standard will continue.

Attributing the jump in cases to the complacent treatment of people towards COVID-19 protocols like wearing masks in crowded places, maintaining social distancing and following respiratory etiquette, the Centre has asked states to ramp up testing, tracing and treatment to break the chain of the infection as well as impose strict COVID-appropriate behaviour.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

According to the ICMR, 23,35,65,119 samples have been tested up to March 20 with 11,33,602 samples being tested on Saturday. The 197 new fatalities include 92 from Maharashtra, 38 from Punjab, 15 from Kerala and 11 from Chhattisgarh.

A total of 1,59,755 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 53,300 from Maharashtra, 12,590 from Tamil Nadu, 12,432 from Karnataka, 10,955 from Delhi, 10,303 from West Bengal, 8,758 from Uttar Pradesh and 7,189 from Andhra Pradesh.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

“Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research,” the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

(With inputs from agencies)