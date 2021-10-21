Slow starter India crosses 100 crore COVID vaccination milestone

Around 75% of India’s eligible adult population has been administered with at least the first dose, and around 31% has received both the doses

The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country surpassed the 100-crore milestone on Thursday. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya congratulated the country on achieving the feat in a tweet in Hindi, and said that it was the result of ‘the able leadership’ of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Centre had received much criticism over its slow pace of vaccination since the launch of the programme in January 2021. ​The poor coverage was largely blamed for the huge hit the country took from the second wave of COVID in April-June. On Thursday, the Centre and the state governments received praise for the rapid step-up in the vaccination programme.

Majority covered

According to the government’s CoWIN portal, around 75% of India’s eligible adult population has been administered with at least the first dose, and around 31% has received both the doses of the vaccine.

“India scripts history. We are witnessing the triumph of Indian science, enterprise and collective spirit of 130 crore Indians,” tweeted PM Modi, congratulating the country on the feat. “Congrats India on crossing 100 crore vaccinations. Gratitude to our doctors, nurses and all those who worked to achieve this feat. #VaccineCentury”

India took 85 days to touch the 10-crore vaccination mark, 45 more days to cross the 20-crore mark, and 29 more days to reach the 30-crore mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The country took 24 days to reach the 40-crore mark from 30-crore doses, and then 20 more days to surpass the 50-crore vaccination mark, on August 6. It then took 76 days to go past the 100-crore mark.

The top five states which have administered the highest number of doses are Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started from February 2.

The next phase of COVID vaccination commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions. The country launched vaccination for all people aged over 45 years from April 1.

The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing all above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1.

