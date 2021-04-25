India adds record over 3.49 lakh new COVID cases in single day

The death toll increased to 1,92,311 with a record 2,767 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

With a record single-day rise of 3,49,691 new coronavirus infections, India’s total tally of COVID-19 cases climbed to 1,69,60,172, while active cases crossed the 26-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday (April 25).

The death toll increased to 1,92,311 with a record 2,767 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

India has registered more than 3 lakh cases for the fourth consecutive day. In the forst wave, the country’s peak of daily COVID cases had been just short of the 1 lakh mark.

Advertisement

The rapid surge in cases in the second wave of the pandemic has put a severe strain on health infrastructure with hospitals running out of COVID beds and many states complaining about shortage of medical oxygen. Many hospitals have been sending out cries for help through social media and some have even approached courts for some help.

Also read: Why vaccine deregulation is bad economics and sinister politics

Registering a steady increase, the active cases have increased to 26,82,751 comprising 15.82 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further dropped to 83.05 per cent. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease increased to 1,40,85,110, while the case fatality rate has dropped to 1.13 per cent, the data stated.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

Also read: Oxygen Express on ‘green corridor’ takes a roundabout route

India crossed the grim milestone of 1.50 crore on April 19. According to the ICMR, 27,79,18,810 samples have been tested up to April 25, with 17,19,588 samples being tested on Saturday.

The Centre has allowed vaccination for people aged between 18 and 25 years from May 1. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the decision was taken to ensure that the young workforce of India remains healthy to ensure there is no disruption to economic activities.

On Saturday, Modi held a high-level meeting amid a state of emergency in many states grappling with an increasing load of COVID cases. After the meeting the Centre announced that it was waiving Customs duty on the import of vaccines and equipment needed to administer oxygen to patients at hospitrals.

States such as Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu have imposed weekend curfew till Monday morning in an attempt to ‘break the chain’ and bring down the rate of infection.

(With agency inputs)