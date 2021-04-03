Farooq Abdullah hospitalised after catching COVID

Ex-CM received his first vaccine jab at the beginning of March, but is yet to receive the second dose

Farooq Abdullah, National Conference leader and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister, has been admitted to a hospital in Srinagar. The 83-year-old had tested positive for coronavirus earlier this week.

The decision to hospitalise Farooq was “based on the advice of doctors, to enable them to better monitor my father”, Omar, his son and current National Conference leader, tweeted on Saturday.

“Our family remains grateful to everyone for their messages of support and their prayers.”

Omar had tweeted about his father’s diagnosis on Tuesday, and said he was showing symptoms of the infection. “I request anyone who has come in to contact with us over the last few days to take all the mandated precautions,” he had said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Peoples’ Democratic Party leader Mehbooba Mufti were among those who wished Farooq Abdullah a speedy recovery.

The ex-CM had received his first COVID-19 vaccine jab at the beginning of March, but is yet to receive the second injection.