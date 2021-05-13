Doctors in UP’s COVID-ravaged Unnao resign alleging ill-treatment by officials

Officials submit memorandum to deputy chief medical officer alleging that administration officials are dictatorial in their attitude

Sixteen doctors at primary and community health centres in COVID-ravaged Unnao District have resigned alleging harassment and ill-treatment by Uttar Pradesh administration officials.

The doctors resigned their posts after the administration transferred the officers in charge of the health centres in Fatehpur Chaurasi and Asoha on Wednesday (May 12).

“We are forced to take this step because despite working round-the-clock for a year, we are regularly harassed and also threatened with jail by administrative officials,” reports quoted Dr Sanjeev Kumar, district general secretary of the Provincial Medical Services’ Association, as saying.

“They scold us and make false allegations that we are not working responsibly.”

The doctors submitted a memorandum to the Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tanmay, alleging that administration officials were dictatorial in their attitude.

“All CHC in-charges suffer from these kinds of unilateral actions. This at a time when some doctors and health workers have died due to COVID-19 infection while serving patients,” another doctor said.

The doctor said the superintendents of Fatehpur Chaurasi and Asoha centres were shunted without being given a chance to defend themselves.

“They were doing their job with sincerity. The superintendent of Fatehpur Chaurasi, Dr Prem Chand, is COVID positive. The administration took the action without seeking an explanation from them,” the doctor said, adding these issues would be taken up with the district magistrate, who has called a meeting of the agitating doctors.

The Unnao administration denied the allegations, saying the two superintendents were transferred as per policy.

Uttar Pradesh is among the top five states with the highest COVID-19 cases in the country. The state registered 20,445 cases on Wednesday (May 12), with the virus threatening to swamp the state’s rural areas.

On May 11, bodies were seen floating in the Ganga at Ghazipur on the UP-Bihar border. According to reports, the dead were likely COVID casualties, and that since crematoriums were full or were overcharging, relatives had disposed of the bodies in the river.