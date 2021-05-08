Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA suggests ‘gaumutra’ use every day to cure COVID

Surendra Singh has uploaded a video which shows him taking the drink

A Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Uttar Pradesh has suggested drinking ‘gaumutra’ (cow urine) every day to defeat COVID-19.

Surendra Singh, an MLA from Bairia in Ballia district, has uploaded a video which shows him drinking cow urine. The video has gone viral since.

Singh shows how the cow urine should be consumed and gulps it himself. The MLA said he is healthy and able to work for 18 hours a day because of correct consumption of ‘gaumutra’.

Stop the science!!! Baliya MLA Surendra Singh (guess which party) has cured #COVID19 with Gaumutra. pic.twitter.com/cqfR8w1A2D — Bodhisattva #DalitLivesMatter (@insenroy) May 8, 2021

The video shows Singh saying that cow urine should be consumed on an empty stomach in the morning. He suggests putting five capfuls of cow urine in a glass of water and gulping it down. As a caution, he says not to consume anything for half an hour after taking the drink.

Surendra Singh admits that he does not know the science behind the use of ‘gaumutra’, but says he has been consuming it for the last 25 years and has stayed healthy. He suggests using Patanjali cow urine if it is difficult to source.

The MLA claimed that ‘gaumutra’ does not just fight COVID-19, but is a good medicine against several diseases, including heart ailments.

Surendra Singh also suggested consumption of roasted turmeric powder to maintain good health.