Delhi bans Holi gatherings, orders random tests at airports, railway stations

Markets, cinema halls, Metro services, religious places identified as super spreader areas

Amid a spurt in the coronavirus cases, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has banned public celebrations on Holi, Shab-e-Barat and Navratra festivals.

In a separate order, the DDMA has ordered random testing at Delhi’s airports, railway and bus stations in what is seen as the second wave of the virus.

Chief secretary Vijay Dev, also the chairperson of DDMA’s state executive, issued the orders on the ban on gatherings at public places. “In case any person is found violating these instructions, he will be proceeded against as per provisions of Section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act 2005, Section 188 of IPC and other laws,” said the DDMA order.

Weekly markets, malls, cinema halls, Metro services and religious places have been identified as super spreader areas. The authorities have been instructed to intensify surveillance and spread awareness campaigns in these areas.

Random testing at boarding points of private buses has also been ordered. District magistrates and senior police officers have been told to strictly follow the instructions.

The daily count of COVID cases in Delhi crossed 1,000 over the last 24 hours. The last time daily cases hit that figure was on December 19, when the city had logged 1,139 cases. Four persons died in the last 24 hours, taking the number of deaths to 10,967.

The number of active cases is 4,411 — the highest since January 6, when 4,481 active cases were reported.

Health experts blame the resurgence of the virus on partially on mutant forms besides laxity in observing safety measures.

COVID cases in Delhi have been rising since March 1. The national capital registered 10,684 cases in the last 23 days with the daily average of 465.