Covid vaccination certificate available on WhatsApp now

Now you can get Covid vaccination certificates easily through WhatsApp. The Union Ministry of Health has come up with a new solution to provide the Covid vaccination certificates.

It has introduced a mobile phone number, +91 9013151515 to provide the certificate. The user needs to save this number on his or her mobile.

Then type and send ‘Covid Certificate’ to the number. The user will be asked to send his/her mobile number registered with the COWIN portal during vaccination. On giving this number, an OTP would be sent to that number through Messages.

Advertisement

The user has to type the OTP and send it to the Covid Certificate number on WhatsApp. And then the Covid vaccination certificate will be generated and this can be downloaded.

This new method relieves people from the need to go to the COWIN portal to get the Covid vaccination certificate, which has been said to be quite cumbersome.

Also read: Struggling to find a COVID vaccination slot? These apps will make your job easy