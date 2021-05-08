COVID-19 spreads to Karnataka districts, Bengaluru not the hotspot anymore

The virus has spread to the interiors of Karnataka, as ten districts account for 56 per cent of fresh COVID-19 cases in the state. The cases in the districts are higher than in the capital Bengaluru now

The steep rise in COVID-19 cases is not limited to the Karnataka capital anymore, as the coronavirus has rapidly spread to the ten districts in the state, including Tumkuru, Kalaburagi and Mysuru, which are all witnessing a huge surge. What is worse is that none of these districts have the necessary health infrastructure to tackle the increasing number of COVID-19 patients.

According to a report in News 18, the districts in Karnataka accounted for 56 per cent of the fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday (May 7) surpassing even the number of cases in urban Bengaluru. In mid-April, Bengaluru was the worst-hit in the state responsible for nearly 70 per cent of the total cases.

The tables seem to have turned as ten districts in the state have been seeing a major surge in COVID-19 cases. This is largely the outcome of inter-district travel during the Ugadi festival, said members of Karnataka’s state Technical Advisory Committee (TAC).

In fact, according to the TAC chairman, Dr M K Sudarshan people travelling from the state capital to other districts have infected people in the districts, especially Hassan, Belagavi and Mysuru. The News 18 report quoted Dr Sudarshan who said that any travel leads to the infection to spread since no part of the country is free of the virus.

“Surge in other districts is caused partly by local spread of infection and partly by migration from the epicentre,” he added.

The rise of infections in north Karnataka stemmed from people coming in from Telangana and Andhra, while the surge in south Karnataka is reportedly started off in clusters from people returning from Kerala, said the TAC members.

Unfortunately, the health infrastructure systems in the districts are unable to cope with the deluge of patients. The death of 24 COVID patients due to lack of oxygen seems to haunt doctors and district health officers, who are having sleepless nights. North Karnataka district suffers from a shortage of Remdesivir, oxygen, testing kits, beds and human resources. Though they seemed to have obtained Remdesivir through their MP, there is the question of the lack of a liquid oxygen tank in the district hospital.

To solve these issues at the local level, Dr Sudarshan has suggested setting up district-wise advisory committees to help district commissioners to undertake measures to counter the spread.