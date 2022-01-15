COVID-19: Positivity at 16.66%; 2.68 lakh new cases, Omicron tally at 6,041

The active cases tally rose to 14,17,820, according to the Health Ministry data on Saturday

India registered 2,68,833 new COVID-19 infections and 402 new COVID-19 related deaths in a day, taking the active cases tally to 14,17,820, the highest in 223 days.

With 402 more deaths, the number of people who have succumbed to the viral disease has risen to 4,85,752.

The case fatality rate was 1.32 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data on Saturday.

A total of 6,041 Omicron cases have been detected so far, an increase of 5.01 per cent since Friday, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The daily positivity rate was 16.66 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was 12.84 per cent. The positivity rate on January 14 was 14.7 and it was 13 on January 13.

India’s total COVID-19 tally now stands at 3,68,50,962, which include the Omicron variant cases as well.

The active cases comprise 3.85 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate has decreased to 94.83 per cent.

In a day, the active caseload in the country has increased by 1,45,747.

The total number of people who have recuperated from the disease so far has increased to 3,49,47,390.

The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide inoculation drive has exceeded 156.02 crore.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 last year and three crore on June 23, 2021.

