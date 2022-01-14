15 out of 100 tests turn out positive, COVID cases up by 2.64 lakh

Five states with most cases in the last 24 hours are Maharashtra (46,406), Delhi (28,867), Karnataka (25,005), West Bengal (23,467), and Tamil Nadu (20,911)

The newest COVID wave, led by the Omicron variant this time, is surging with 2.64 lakh cases and 315 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, states the Health Ministry data.

A total of 5,753 Omicron cases were reported – roughly 5% rise. The daily positivity rate is 14.78 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was 11.83 per cent. Total fatalities, as on Friday (January 14) stands at 4,85,350.

The active case load is 12,72,073, the highest in 220 days. The active cases comprises 3.48 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has decreased to 95.20 per cent, the ministry said. India’s share of global active coronavirus cases now stands at 2.48 per cent (one in 40). The country is sixth among the most affected countries in terms of active cases.

The Healthy Ministry stated that more than 70 per cent of the deaths so far are because of comorbidities.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,48,24,706, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.33 per cent.

A total 2,76,110 coronavirus infections were reported in a single day on May 19.

Maharashtra remains the worst affected with 46,406 new cases and 36 deaths. State capital Mumbai recorded a dip of 16.55% in daily cases on Thursday (January 13). On Wednesday, the city reported 16,420 new cases. The test positivity rate stands at 21.73%, slightly lower from 24.38% on Wednesday.

In Delhi, cases recorded a new high with 28,867 fresh cases and a positivity rate of 29 per cent.

Kerala logged 13,468 new cases, a little less than 12,742 reported a day before. The southern state reported 117 deaths, taking its COVID tally to 50,369 till date, states the government data.

Andhra Pradesh recorded 4,348, West Bengal 23,467 and poll-bound Uttar Pradesh added 14,735 cases in the last 24 hours.

A total of 73.08 lakh vaccine doses were administered on Thursday. The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive stands at 155.39 crore.