COVID-19: India records 39,070 new cases, 491 deaths

India’s total case tally reached 3,19,34,455 on Sunday

The country’s COVID-19 tally on Sunday rose to 3,19,34,455 with 39,070 people testing positive for the virus and 491 succumbing to it, Union Health Ministry data said.

With the fresh cases, the death toll rose to 4,27,862 on Sunday.

The active cases have declined to 4,06,822 and comprise 1.27 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate has also improved to 97.39 per cent.

A decrease of 5,331 cases was recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,10, 99,771, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 per cent, the data stated.

Cumulatively 50.68 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered under the nationwide vaccination drive till Sunday morning.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

