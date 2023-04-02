COVID-19: India records 3,824 new infections, highest in 184 days  

The fresh infections take India’s COVID-19 tally to 4.47 crore; the death toll climbed to 5,30,881

The country on Sunday (April 2) recorded a single-day spike of 3,824 COVID-19 infections, the highest in 184 days, while the number of active cases rose to 18,389, data updated by the Union Health Ministry said.

The fresh infections take India’s COVID-19 tally to 4.47 crore. The death toll climbed to 5,30,881 with five deaths, the data updated at 8 am stated.

One death each was reported from Delhi, Haryana, Kerala and Rajasthan in a span of 24 hours and one was reconciled by Kerala.

Delhi on Saturday clocked 416 fresh COVID-19 infections, its highest in a span of seven months.

In view of a surge in COVID-19 cases, the Tamil Nadu government has made masks mandatory in all government hospitals in Chennai and Coimbatore from April 1.

At 18,389, the active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.77 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

India’s daily positivity rate stood at 2.87 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 2.24 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,73,335, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry’s website, 220.66 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.