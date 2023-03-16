COVID-19 cases rise: Centre asks 6 states to be on high alert

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan advises states to examine situation at the micro level and focus on measures for prompt and effective management of the disease

The Centre has asked six states, which are reporting a high number of COVID-19 cases, to “follow a risk assessment-based approach to prevent and contain” the spread of the infection.

These six states are Maharashtra, Gujarat, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka. “There are a few states which are reporting higher numbers of cases indicating possible localised spread of infection,” Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has written in a letter to these states.

He has advised these states to examine the situation at the micro level and focus on the implementation of necessary measures for prompt and effective management of the disease, ensuring effective compliance with various advisories issued by the Ministry of Health.

“Maintain watch and take pre-emptive action”

Asking the states to keep a strict watch, he has mentioned that India has recorded a significant decline in the number of COVID-19 cases over the past few months. However, over the past few weeks, a rise in the number of cases has been noted in certain parts of the country, with 2,082 cases being reported in the week ending March 8 and 3,264 in the week ending March 15.

“There is a need to follow a risk assessment-based approach to prevent and contain the infection, without losing the gains made so far in the fight against the pandemic,” Bhushan wrote.

He has stressed on the importance of monitoring new and emerging clusters of COVID-19, influenza-like illness (ILI), and severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) cases in all health facilities or through dedicated fever clinics regularly to detect early warning signs of the spread of infection.

He has also stressed on genome sequencing for prescribed samples of international passengers, collection of samples from sentinel sites (identified health facilities), and local clusters of cases, proactive promotion to increase administration of precaution dose for all eligible beneficiaries and following COVID-appropriate behaviour, particularly in enclosed spaces and in crowded spaces.

“It is essential that the state must maintain a strict watch and take pre-emptive action, if required, in any areas of concern to control emerging spread of infection,” Bhushan wrote.

Rise in cases

He has mentioned that Maharashtra has reported an increase from 355 in the week ending March 8 to 668 in the one ending March 15. The state reported a positivity rate of 1.92% in the week ending March 15, which is higher than India’s positivity rate of 0.61% during the same period.

Gujarat has reported an increase from 105 in the week ending March 8 to 279 in the week ending March 15, the letter stated. The state reported a positivity rate of 1.11% in the week ending March 15.

Telangana has reported an increase from 132 in the week ending March 8 to 267 in week ending March 15. The state reported a positivity rate of 0.31% in the week ending March 15.

According to the letter, Tamil Nadu has reported an increase from 170 in the week ending March 8 to 258 in the week ending March 15. The state reported a positivity rate of 1.99% in the week ending March 15.

Kerala has reported an increase from 434 to 579 during the period. The state reported a positivity rate of 2.64% in the week ending March 15.

Karnataka has reported an increase in weekly cases from 493 to 604 during the period. The state reported a positivity rate of 2.77% in the week ending March 15.

