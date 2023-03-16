India logs 754 new COVID cases in a day

Continuing with its recent upward trend, a total of 754 new coronavirus cases were reported in a span of 24 hours, while the death toll has increased to 5,30,790 with one fatality in Karnataka

The country recorded more than 700 COVID-19 cases in a day after a gap of over four months, taking the active caseload to 4,623, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday (March 16).

The country had recorded 734 cases on November 12 last year.

Recent upward trend

Continuing with its recent upward trend, the country reported a total of 754 new coronavirus cases in a span of 24 hours, while the death toll has increased to 5,30,790 with one fatality in Karnataka, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The total tally of COVID cases reported so far has reached 4.46 crore (4,46,92,710).

Active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.80 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

220.64 crore doses of COVID vaccine administered

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,57,297, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry’s website, the country has administered 220.64 crore doses of COVID vaccine so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

