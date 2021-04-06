COVID-19: After Mumbai, Delhi to impose night curfew from today

The decision of implementing a night curfew in the national capital was taken mainly to put curbs on large gatherings at restaurants and night clubs

Days after a night curfew was imposed in country’s commercial capital Mumbai, national capital, Delhi, too will be put under restrictions from 10 pm to 5 am till April 30.

After initial hesitation, the Delhi government finally decided to impose a night curfew on Tuesday (April 6) to contain spiraling cases of COVID-19. The last time a night curfew was clamped on Delhi was on December 31 and January 1 with an aim to curb large gatherings on the New Year’s eve.

Also read: Delhi bill a systematic attempt to create obstacles for Kejriwal: Manish Sisodia

Advertisement

The decision of implementing a night curfew was taken mainly to put curbs on large gatherings at restaurants and clubs at night. However, vehicles catering to essential and emergency services will be allowed to ply, a Delhi government spokesman said.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was not in favour of a curfew despite drastic increase in COVID-19 cases in the last few days. Till April 2, the CM was adamant on not imposing lockdown of any kind. Kejriwal had then said that he won’t take any such decision in haste and will consult the people if need arises. The Delhi Police, however, was having a hard time stopping people from celebrating as they raided banquet halls, restaurants and night clubs for violating COVID protocol. It is said the night curfew was implemented mainly on the recommendation of the Delhi police.

Also read: 96,982 new COVID cases, almost half of them reported from Maharashtra

Meanwhile in Mumbai…

Mumbaikars, in between, are responding well to the 8 pm deadline, say reports. While shops and commercial establishments are shutdown by 8 pm, the crowd on the streets disperse by 9.30 pm as police presence increases substantially.

The people of Mumbai are adhering to the state government’s night curfew rule with several popular late-night hangout places like Carter Road and the Bandstand wearing a deserted look after 8 pm.

Most people on streets were those waiting to catch a BEST bus to home. While shopkeepers are strictly complying with the 8 pm deadline, street vendors are seen operating till 8.45 pm, mostly catering to the office-goers rushing home.

Areas like Dadar, Mahim, Bandra, Santacruz, Khar, Kurla and Dharavi are following the curfew strictly. All shops, except chemists and hotels providing home deliveries are operational.