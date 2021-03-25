Delhi bill a systematic attempt to create obstacles for Kejriwal: Manish Sisodia

“Modiji is stopping the development of national capital and also that of India,” said the Delhi Deputy CM

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Centre’s new controversial Bill that gives the ‘appointed’ Lieutenant Governor more powers over the ‘elected’ Chief Minister.

Sisodia said that PM Modi wants to stop Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal from bringing in real development in Delhi. “Modiji is worried about Kejriwal and has to bring a law to stop Delhi’s development,” Sisodia said at a press conference on Thursday (March 25).

“While a section of the society is talking about the Modi model (of development), many more are talking about how the Modi model is failing and that Kejriwal can be an alternate. That’s why they have lost sleep over it,” Sisodia said.

“Modiji is stopping the development of Delhi and also that of India. He is the Prime Minister, so he can do good work anywhere, but he won’t. It is a systematic attempt to create obstacles in the path of Kejriwal, but he (Kejriwal) is a fighter…he will not stop because of the obstacles,” the Deputy CM said.

Sisodia also accused Modi of indulging in negative politics. “The PM’s post is like a father to the nation. Any politician or party’s work should be facilitated by the PM. But instead, he is doing negative politics… they are just scared of Kejriwal’s popularity,” he said.

The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday passed the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021, which gives more powers of the Lieutenant Governor and limits the elected government’s powers.

The opposition has upped its ante against the Bill, with MPs from parties like the YSR Congress, BJD, Samajwadi Party and Congress staging a walkout. They termed the bill “unconstitutional” and said that it be sent to a select committee for scrutiny. At first, the bill was first passed in Rajya Sabha by voice vote. However, after the opposition’s demand for a division, it was again passed in the upper house, with 83 members voting in its favour and 45 voting against it.

After the bill was passed, Kejriwal tweeted: “RS passes GNCTD amendment bill. Sad day for Indian democracy. Will continue our struggle to restore power back to people. Whatever be the obstacles, we will continue doing good work. Work will neither stop nor slow down.”