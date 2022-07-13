Centre announces free COVID booster shots for 18-59 age group

The vaccination would be conducted under a 75-day special drive beginning July 15

People in the 18-59 years age group will get free precaution doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at government vaccination centers under a 75-day special drive likely to begin from July 15, official sources said on Wednesday (July 13).

The drive, aimed at boosting the uptick of COVID precaution doses, will be held as part of the government’s Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to celebrate the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence.

India is celebrating 75 years of independence this year. As part of Azadi ka Amrit Kaal, booster doses will be provided free of charge to citizens above 18 years of age from 15th July 2022 until the end of next 75 days, says Union Minister @ianuragthakur pic.twitter.com/DuPE6gBU3j — Prasar Bharati News Services पी.बी.एन.एस. (@PBNS_India) July 13, 2022

So far, less than 1 per cent of the target population of 77 crore in the 18-59 age group has been administered the precaution dose. However, around 26 per cent of the estimated 16 crore eligible population aged 60 and above as well as healthcare and frontline workers have received the booster dose.

“A majority of the Indian population got their second dose over nine months ago. Studies at ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research) and other international research institutions have suggested that antibody levels wane around six months after the primary vaccination with both doses… giving a booster increases the immune response,” an official said.

“The government is therefore planning to start a special drive for 75 days during which individuals aged between 18 and 59 years will be administered precaution doses for free at government vaccination centers starting from July 15,” he said.

The Union Health Ministry last week reduced the gap between the second and the precaution dose of COVID-19 vaccine for all beneficiaries from nine to six months, after a recommendation from the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI).

To accelerate the pace of vaccination and encourage booster shots, the government initiated the second round of the ‘Har Ghar Dastak campaign 2.0’ across states and Union Territories on June 1. The two-month programme is currently underway.

According to government data, 96 per cent of India’s population has been administered the first dose of COVID vaccine while 87 per cent of the people have taken both doses. On April 10 this year, India began administering precaution doses of COVID-19 vaccines to all aged above 18 years.

The countrywide vaccination drive had rolled out on January 16 last year with healthcare workers getting inoculated in the first phase. Vaccination of frontline workers started from February 2 last year.

On March 1 last year, COVID-19 vaccination began for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with co-morbidities. Vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years began on April 1 last year.

The government then decided to expand the ambit of the vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 years to be inoculated against COVID-19 from May 1 last year. Inoculation of those in the age group of 15-18 commenced on January 3 this year. The country began inoculating children aged 12-14 from March 16.

(With inputs from agencies)