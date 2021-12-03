Booster COVID-19 vaccination dose for those at risk above 40: INSACOG

The recommendation came amid demands for a booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine by lawmakers during a discussion in the Lok Sabha

Indian scientists have recommended a booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine for those above 40 years, with risk of high risk and high exposure.

The recommendation was made in the weekly bulletin of the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Sequencing Consortium (INSACOG), a network of national testing labs, set up by the government to monitor the genomic variations of COVID-19.

“Vaccination of all remaining unvaccinated at-risk people and consideration of a booster dose for those 40 years of age and over, first targeting the most high-risk/high-exposure may be considered,” the INSACOG bulletin said.

INSACOG said that genomic surveillance would be critical for early detection of the presence of Omicron variant to enable the necessary public health measures.

INSACOG also recommended monitoring travel to and from the known affected areas and contact tracing of COVID-19 cases, with an epidemiological link to the affected areas to be implemented along with increased testing.

“Vaccination of all remaining unvaccinated at-risk people and consideration of a booster dose for those 40 years of age and over, first targeting the most high-risk / high-exposure may be considered, since low levels of neutralising antibodies from current vaccines are unlikely to be sufficient to neutralise Omicron, although risk of severe disease is still likely to be reduced,” INSACOG said.

(With inputs from Agencies)