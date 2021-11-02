Bengaluru reports zero COVID-19 deaths after 70 days

Karnataka reported 188 fresh cases and two deaths due to COVID-19 on Monday, taking the total number of cases to 29,88,521, and deaths to 38,084

Bengaluru reported no COVID-19 death on Monday (November 1). The last time the city reported zero casualty because of the infection was on August 23. The number of corona positive cases also fell to the lowest monthly total in October since July 2020.

Bengaluru urban reported fresh infections in double digits with zero fatalities. Earlier, the daily case count would remain in triple digits. The daily positivity rate was 0.25 percent on Monday, and the case fatality rate was 1.06 percent.

Karnataka reported 188 fresh cases and two deaths due to COVID-19 on Monday, taking the total number of cases to 29,88,521, and deaths to 38,084. The total active cases in the state rose to 8,512.

A total of 73,924 samples were tested in the state on Monday, taking the cumulative number of tests conducted to 5.09 crore.

The day also saw 318 people being discharged, pushing the total number of recoveries to 29,41,896.

While 10 districts in the state reported zero infections, 15 districts reported cases in single digits. The two deaths were reported in Mysuru, while 30 districts of Karnataka had zero fatalities.

The number of COVID-19 vaccines administered so far in the state rose to 6.54 crore, with 98,115 people being inoculated on Monday alone.