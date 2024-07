What Hemant Soren's return as Jharkhand CM means for INDIA bloc

Hemant Soren has been sworn in as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand for the third time. This after he got bail in the ED's money laundering case from Jharkhand High Court. What next for Hemant Soren? What are the challenges before him? What does it mean for the INDIA alliance? Can JMM carry forward the momentum of the Lok Sabha elections? Watch The Federal in converastion with experts.