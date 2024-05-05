The Federal
x

Watch: Congress' 10 questions to Modi and Amit Shah on Revanna's 'obscene videos'

Randeep Singh Surjewala posed 10 questions to PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding Prajwal Revanna's alleged sex scandal during a joint press conference

The Federal
5 May 2024 1:18 PM GMT


KarnatakaCongressRandeep SurjewalaPrajwal Revanna
Read More
Next Story

Top Stories

X