Video I Hampi shocker: Tourist haven Sanapur reels from gangrape, murder

Sanapur, a scenic destination near Hampi in Karnataka, known for its breathtaking landscapes and tranquil homestays, was rocked by a gruesome crime that left two women raped and an Indian tourist murdered. The crime, which took place near the Tungabhadra Dam, has raised serious concerns about safety in the region.

The victims were enjoying a stargazing session when they were attacked. One of the survivors, a homestay owner, described her horror: “We only had to fear bears or leopards, but never even thought we could be harmed by humans. I guess humans are worse than animals.”

Tourists panic, locals feel ‘shamed’

In the wake of the crime, Israeli and other foreign tourists fled Sanapur in fear, cancelling their stays and leaving guesthouses empty. Belgian tourist Pauline, who had visited Sanapur twice in recent months, expressed her shock: “You don’t expect these things to happen in such a peaceful place. My family is worried, calling me to come back home.”

Meanwhile, locals are distressed by the damage to their reputation. Many fear the long-term consequences for their tourism-dependent economy. “At least because of this incident, we should be careful in the future. Such crimes should never happen again,” said a local vendor.

Unregulated tourism, drug trade raise risks

Although officials insist Sanapur is safe, some villagers and law enforcement personnel admitted that unregulated homestays, drug use, and lack of security have been festering problems. “Tourist spots become unsafe after dark due to poor lighting and no security,” said a local police officer.

Authorities have attempted crackdowns on illegal activities, filing 10 drug-related FIRs in 2022 and 12 in 2023. Despite this, the crime has exposed vulnerabilities in Sanapur’s law enforcement and tourism infrastructure.

Swift police action, but concerns remain

Koppal SP Ram Arasiddhi confirmed that three local construction workers were arrested for the crime. “This was an isolated incident, and we acted swiftly. Six teams were formed, and all accused were arrested immediately,” he stated. The police remain confident of securing a conviction.

Even with these arrests, the fear persists. The once-idyllic Sanapur, where travellers worried more about wildlife encounters than human threats, now faces an uncertain future. The brutal crime serves as a grim reminder that even in the most peaceful locations, safety must never be taken for granted.

