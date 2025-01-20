Exclusive | G Sathiyan: ‘Want to be back in world’s top 50 in 2025’

India’s top table tennis player, G. Sathiyan, is ready to make his mark at the 86th Senior Nationals in Surat. Speaking to The Federal, he shared his excitement, saying, “Surat has always been a favourite place for me. It’s really good to be back playing here. I’m hoping to win and regain the National Championship crown.”

This tournament, the pinnacle of India’s domestic table tennis circuit, serves as a vital stepping stone for both seasoned players and emerging talents. Reflecting on its importance, Chennai-based Sathiyan remarked, “Senior nationals give a great platform for youngsters to showcase their talent and come into the Indian team.”

Also read: Exclusive interview with TT legend Sharath Kamal

Sathiyan goal in 2025

After a strong start to the year, Sathiyan, who plays for the Petroleum Sports Promotion Board (PSBP) has set ambitious goals for 2025. “I’ve come back into the Indian No. 1 ranking now,” he said, adding that he aims to break into the top 50 in international rankings. Building on his Paris 2024 Olympic experience, he’s already looking ahead to the Los Angeles 2028 Games. “Playing in two Olympics has given me valuable experience. I’m preparing well for LA 2028,” he shared.

Table Tennis growth in India

Sathiyan praised the exponential growth of table tennis in India over the last decade. He highlighted successes at the Commonwealth and Asian Games, as well as India’s increasing competitiveness in Olympic team events. “Table tennis has become one of the most improved sports in India. Players from different parts of the country are excelling, and we are inching closer to our dream of an Olympic medal,” he explained.

Also read | Interview: What to expect at Surat nationals

Cracking the Chinese Wall

When asked about India’s ability to challenge China’s dominance in the sport, Sathiyan expressed optimism. “We have started to make cracks in the Great Wall of China. Many players, including myself, have registered victories against top Chinese players. With the way Indian table tennis is growing, we will breach the Chinese wall one day,” he asserted.

(The content above has been generated using a fine-tuned AI model. To ensure accuracy, quality, and editorial integrity, we employ a Human-In-The-Loop (HITL) process. While AI assists in creating the initial draft, our experienced editorial team carefully reviews, edits, and refines the content before publication. At The Federal, we combine the efficiency of AI with the expertise of human editors to deliver reliable and insightful journalism.)