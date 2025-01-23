Table Tennis ‘Racket Control’: How to check legality of TT bats

The Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) has implemented a rigorous racquet control process during the 86th Senior Nationals in Surat. This initiative, aligned with ITTF standards, ensures players compete with legal racquets, promoting fairness and integrity in the sport. In the latest episode of Sports Buzz, TTFI officials explain what is 'Racket Control'.

Technical officials are testing racquets for flatness, thickness, and compliance with the LARC (List of Authorized Racket Coverings) while also checking for volatile organic compound (VOC) levels. India now has a qualified ITTF-certified 'racket controller' Amit Singh, marking a significant step forward in maintaining fair play.

Ensuring legal racquets

“We want to ensure players play with legal racquets to uphold integrity and fair play,” said Ganeshan Neelakanta Iyer, Competition Manager.

The process includes voluntary pre-match testing and mandatory checks before matches. Racquets are assessed for flatness, covering thickness, VOC levels, and conformity with LARC standards. If a racquet fails any parameter, players must use a backup racquet, which is tested post-match.

Consequences of Illegal racquets

Officials are firm in their commitment to fair play. “If a racquet fails post-match testing, the referee has the authority to disqualify the player,” the official stated. Players are becoming more cautious, understanding that repeated violations could result in bans from future tournaments.

The initiative addresses the issue of unauthorized materials like boosters that give players an unfair advantage. During previous championships, 251 racquets were tested, with 23 deemed illegal.

Detailed testing process

The testing process involves advanced equipment, including a VOC machine, flatness device, and thickness measurement tools. Each racquet undergoes a series of checks:

VOC levels are measured to detect harmful solvents.

Flatness is assessed at multiple points.

Thickness is calculated at four places on each racquet side.

Amit explained, “We aim to check at least 40 to 50 racquets daily. This programme is crucial for fair play.”

Education and awareness

Beyond enforcing rules, the programme educates players on maintaining legal racquets. Players are encouraged to use high-quality materials and adhere to ITTF regulations.

“This initiative reflects ITTF and TTFI’s commitment to fair play,” added the official, who expressed gratitude for being nominated as a 'racket controller'.

The pre- and post-match checks on racquets aim to eliminate illegal racquets, ensuring a level playing field for all participants.

