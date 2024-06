Listen: T20 World Cup Super 8: Who will qualify for semi-finals? | The Federal Podcast

India, England, and South Africa have made winning starts to their Super 8 campaigns in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. Who are the contenders for the semi-finals? In this podcast, Aprameya C of The Federal talks to senior cricket writer R Kaushik, who joins us from Bridgetown, Barbados.