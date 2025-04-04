Waqf (Amendment) Bill: Can Nitish tackle JD(U) turmoil after 5 leaders quit?

In this episode of Capital Beat, hosted by The Federal, panellists Ashok Mishra, D Paparao, and TK Rajalakshmi discuss the political storm brewing within Janata Dal (United) after five party leaders, Nadeem Akhtar, Raju Nayyar, Tabrez Siddiqui Alig, Mohammad Shahnawaz Malik, and Mohammed Kasim Ansari, resigned in protest against the party's support for the Waqf (Amendment) Bill. The resignations have triggered speculation about internal dissent, minority alienation, and the larger political implications for the NDA alliance ahead of crucial state elections.

Mounting internal dissent

Veteran journalist Ashok Mishra revealed that more resignations from Muslim leaders in JD(U) may follow, particularly from eastern Bihar. These leaders, he noted, feel betrayed by the party’s vociferous support for the bill in Parliament, especially by Union Minister Lalan Singh, who championed it as a policy position of the Nitish Kumar-led government.

Also Read: Two JD(U) leaders resign from party over its stand on Waqf Bill

Despite JD(U)'s claim of increasing the minority welfare budget from ₹2,200 crore to ₹7,000 crore, resentment runs deep. Ashok noted that all 11 Muslim candidates JD(U) fielded in the 2020 Bihar assembly elections lost, leading to internal frustration. Caste dynamics have also re-emerged, with Kurmi leaders warning that such moves might cost JD(U) dearly in the 2025 polls.

Ashok also pointed to potential leadership changes, mentioning that Nitish Kumar’s failing health and the possible entry of his son Nishant into politics could alter the party’s future trajectory.

Chandrababu Naidu’s calculated silence

Independent journalist D Paparao examined the implications for Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, whose party supported the Waqf Bill. Paparao argued that, unlike Bihar, Andhra Pradesh's anti-BJP sentiment runs deep among both the public and TDP's rank and file. Yet, Naidu’s silence is strategic.

“Naidu isn’t worried now - elections are four years away. His bigger concern is fulfilling promises like the Super 6 schemes,” said Paparao.

He added that Naidu’s transactional politics, possibly eyeing financial packages from the Centre, explains his reluctance to confront the BJP. However, Paparao warned that the TDP’s alliance with the BJP via Pawan Kalyan’s Janasena may eventually cost them politically in Andhra, where ground-level opposition to the BJP remains strong.

Also Read: Congress, AIMIM leaders move SC against Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025

BJP's pressure politics

Senior journalist TK Rajalakshmi focussed on the BJP’s larger strategy of sidelining regional allies like JD(U), likening the Bihar situation to what happened with the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra.

“JD(U) seems to have reconciled with the BJP’s dominance, even at the cost of losing minority support,” she observed.

She highlighted that 18 per cent of Bihar’s population is Muslim, making the resignations politically significant. According to Rajalakshmi, the BJP is falling back on polarisation tactics, with no new ideas to address economic distress or employment issues, especially after its reduced strength in Parliament.

She also questioned the double standards in targeting Waqf boards while leaving other religious endowments untouched, calling it a frontal attack on minority rights.

NDA allies on edge

The panel agreed that while the BJP currently enjoys a numerical advantage at the Centre, its tactics could strain its alliance framework. Allies like the JD(U), TDP, and others are increasingly cornered between political survival and ideological compromise.

Ashok Mishra noted that many in the JD(U) are uncomfortable with the BJP’s growing influence, while Paparao emphasised the BJP's lack of organic support in Andhra Pradesh, making it dependent on allies like TDP and Janasena. Rajalakshmi warned that opposition parties need to do more than issue statements - they must channel public discontent into effective political action.

Also Read: Anti-Waqf Bill protests surge in Kolkata, Ahmedabad and Delhi

As Bihar becomes the epicentre of political turmoil, the resignations from the JD(U) over the Waqf (Amendment) Bill signal broader cracks within the NDA alliance. Whether it's Nitish Kumar's diminishing control, Chirag Paswan’s next move, or Chandrababu Naidu's delicate balancing act, the coming months could reshape coalition politics in India. The BJP’s strategy of aggressive assertion may help it consolidate Hindu votes, but it risks alienating key allies and minority communities, potentially jeopardising its long-term prospects.

(The content above has been generated using a fine-tuned AI model. To ensure accuracy, quality, and editorial integrity, we employ a Human-In-The-Loop (HITL) process. While AI assists in creating the initial draft, our experienced editorial team carefully reviews, edits, and refines the content before publication. At The Federal, we combine the efficiency of AI with the expertise of human editors to deliver reliable and insightful journalism.)